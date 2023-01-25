HOSPITALITY groups in York and North Yorkshire are welcoming government plans to prevent employers from keeping tips meant for their staff.

Last week, MPs passed the Employment (Allocation of Tips) Bill on its Third Reading, meaning the government will now respond to the Private Members Bill with its own legislation.

Thirsk and Hollinrake MP, Kevin Hollinrake, who as Small Business Minister, told the House that future legislation would also make it clear to customers whether there was a service charge or not on bills, which would go to staff, and a mechanism would be devised to ensure fair allocation of tips between staff. Legal address would also be available to staff.

Mr Hollinrake said the bill will benefit around a million people by £200m a year and protect more than 2 million workers. This may include two of his young daughters, who he said work in hospitality.

The government, he continued, was ‘appalled’ that some ‘bad bosses’ were keeping tips for themselves, so it launched consultations and a full impact assessment to support the bill.

Government evidence also showed voluntary guidance would not stamp out bad practice, and a statutory code of practice would be developed with the sector with further consultation before a final version is brought to the House for approval.

Mr Hollinrake said he usually tips 10% or sometimes more for good service, if there is no service charge. But will sometimes tip nothing if service was not good.

The minister concluded: “Businesses will be assured they are not being undercut by companies where bosses keep tips for themselves and consumers will have increased confidence that their tips go to the workers they are intended for.”

Adam Wardale, chairman of Hospitality Association York, called it sad such legislation was needed but some major restaurant chains had not passed on tips to staff.

The general manager of York’s Middletons Hotel added: “The vast majority of hospitality businesses already work to this standard but it is good to see that staff across the country will have better laws to protect them from those businesses who have not done the right thing in the past.

Philip Bolson, chairman of the recently-launched Hospitality Forum of the York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said tips are ‘a hot topic’ and they are meant to reward staff not owners.

The owner of consultancy Mr B Hospitality said most businesses “do the right thing, and ensure that every penny of the “tip pot” goes to the staff – not to top up pay and certainly not to boost the bottom line.”

He added: “It is a shame that this had to become a law but that just goes to show the level of bad practice out there!”