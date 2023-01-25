LIBRARY users in a North Yorkshire seaside town are set to be offered an improved service through a revamp costing £450,000 to modernise facilities.

The improvements in Scarborough have been informed by hundreds of comments and suggestions for the new layout and services from local people and partner organisations.

The town's library secured £200,000 from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports/Arts Council England Libraries Improvement Fund. This, backed by a further £250,000 investment from North Yorkshire County Council, will fund the reconfiguration of the ground floor to create a more attractive space.

The revamp work will take place between February and May (Image: UGC)

Work will include relocating the children’s library to the front of the building into a larger, brighter area with better facilities for children and families.

There will also be a new IT area and community and exhibition space, as well as new shelving and furniture, device charging points, redecoration and carpeting.

Funding has also been set aside for new books ready for the reopening of the library.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for libraries, councillor Greg White, said: “I am very excited about these improvements at Scarborough library. The changes will result in a welcoming, modern space that meets the changing needs of the community."

The library will close on Saturday, February 18 and is scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 22.