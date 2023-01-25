WORK is underway to redevelop the site of a York store which was destroyed by fire more than four years ago creating 40 new jobs.

The former B&M store at Clifton Moor was gutted in a blaze in October, 2018, at a time when the area was busy with shoppers.

An investigation later concluded that the fire was started in a storage yard by a discarded cigarette or lighter, was "fanned by high winds" and rapidly spread to the store.

Marrtree Investments, which has a portfolio of more than 20 business parks across the north of England, acquired the 2.4-acre site and work has started on a new £4.5 million business park with four units ranging from 4,000 sq ft to 8,000 sq ft, as well as a Starbucks drive-through café.

Artist’s impression of the Marrtree Business Park, Clifton Moor, York (Image: Marrtree Investments)

The new Marrtree Business Park, York, will be the latest in the North Yorkshire-based developer’s portfolio of over 20 business parks, which are located strategically across the north of England. Phase II of the firm’s 70,000 sq ft development at Sowerby Gateway, the new 950-home scheme near Thirsk, was completed in October and is expected to create 40 new jobs for the area.

William Marshall, director of Marrtree Investments, said: “We are really pleased to be bringing more of the high-quality modern business space, for which Marrtree has become well known, to York. Since the pandemic, well-thought-out, ergonomic workplaces, where people actively want to come to work each day, have become more important than ever and that’s what we aim to deliver with all our business parks and the kind of space that is in short supply for York employers.”

The new units are due for completion in the autumn and the developer says there has been considerable interest in the scheme.

Mr Marshall said: “We are in conversation already with a number of organisations who are considering either relocating or setting up new operations in the Clifton Moor area of the city.

“It’s a great location, with excellent road links and with the £65 million upgrade to the York outer ring road due to get underway in the next couple of years. There are also great facilities close by, including gyms, restaurants and the Vue cinema.”