A BREWERY in North Yorkshire is kicking off 2023 in style with a rugby-inspired beer ahead of the Six Nations.

As part of its new 2023 seasonal cask range, Black Sheep Brewery has announced the relaunch of its popular English Pale Ale, Finisher, in support of England’s campaign to reclaim the Six Nations trophy in the coming weeks and ahead of the Rugby World Cup this September.

Charlene Lyons, CEO at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “We’re delighted to be launching Finisher, the first cask beer from our 2023 seasonal range. Created by our incredible brewing team last year, Finisher proved so popular that we thought it was only right to bring the tasty pale ale back once more, perfect for sitting in the pub, watching the rugby unfold with your mates.

“We’re hopeful for a busy 2023 across the trade sector and we’re hoping that the Six Nations starting in February will encourage more people to visit their local pub for a pint to watch all the action unfold”.

Available for a limited period and exclusively on cask, Finisher will be available to pubs across the country from January 30. The launch coincides with the 2023 Six Nations championship and the brewery are set to produce another brew of Finisher to celebrate the Rugby World Cup.