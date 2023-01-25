A GOLF centre in York is offering free lessons until the end of the month, as well as a sale offering "amazing" discounts.

For York golfers keen to invest in their game out of the main sporting season, American Golf, in Julia Avenue Retail Park in the city, is offering discounts of over 75 per cent off, with hundreds of final reductions throughout January.

The centre is also providing free golf lessons in-store from now until January 31 - and whilst they’re there, golfers can also benefit from the retailer’s free six-step custom fitting session - trying out the latest clubs and technology.

American Golf’s Scott Taylor said: “Cold, clear mornings and quieter courses can make playing golf in winter most enjoyable – not to mention keeping the momentum going on your game and gaining a competitive advantage before the season starts again in April.

“Our final sale reductions coupled with fabulous free in-store coaching and custom fitting will also do wonders to help golfers hone their skills and demand for them is high.

"We encourage everyone who wants to achieve their 'A Game' to carry on playing golf through the winter months, which is why we’re providing such tremendous support.”

Brands such as Garmin, Under Armour, Hugo Boss, Callaway and Stromberg are included in the sale.