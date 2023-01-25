POLICE have issued an appeal to help find a motorbike that was stolen from a home in York.

The blue Yamaha FZ6 (registration: KC51 EHO) was stolen from a residential address in Darwin Close, Huntington, between Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around this time, or who has any other information that could help to locate the bike, is asked to email john-simon.coleman@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and quote ref: 12230013319.

If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111.