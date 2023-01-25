Ant and Dec have issued a major update on their future after signing a new deal with ITV.

The Geordie duo have extended their contract for another three years which will take them up to an impressive 25 years with the broadcaster.

The popular presenters are best known for hosting the hit reality shows I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain's Got Talent.

The BAFTA-winning broadcasters will continue to present these programmes as well as newer shows like Ant and Dec's Limitless win and a new 'All Stars' spin-off I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

Ant and Dec have signed a new three-year deal with ITV (PA)

Managing director for media and entertainment at ITV, Kevin Lygo, said:“The world of television and streaming is always a much brighter place with Ant & Dec at the centre of it, and we look forward to continuing our successful working relationship with them across the next three years.”

Following the announcement, Ant commented: “We’re so lucky to host the best entertainment shows in the world. We absolutely love our shows and we are both extremely happy and very excited to extend our relationship with ITV for another 3 years.”

Dec added: “We can’t believe we are reaching 25 years exclusively with ITV. Especially as we are both only turning 30 this year…!”

How much are Ant and Dec worth?





The net worth of the popular presenters is reported to be £62 million each.

They signed a £40 million three-year deal with ITV last year, according to The Sun.

The deal includes presenting family favourites like Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway.

This deal is expected to be worth £50 million but the exact amount is unknown.

The Newcastle presenters got their start as actors in the CBBC kids series Byker Grove in the 1980s.

Following the show, they became pop musicians under the same names as their TV characters in the series - PJ and Duncan.

They have won a staggering 43 National Television Awards and 18 Bafta Television Awards across their careers.

The presenters are also reported to have invested a lot in property and are thought to own houses with around £10 million combined value.

They also own a production company together called Mitre and Hurley which is a promotions firm which is named after Ant’s dog.

Separately, they also own production companies, with Ant’s being called Teecourt.

Meanwhile. Dec's company has a similar name and is called Deecourt.