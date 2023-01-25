Popular pub chain Greene King is giving Six Nations fans the chance to win £10,000 when they book a table to watch one of the matches.

The competition involves fans of the sporting event booking a table at their nearest Greene King pub.

The Guinness Six Nations tournament sees Wales, Ireland, England, Scotland, France and Italy battle it out to be crowned champions of the Rugby Union event.

Greene King has announced that it will be showing the Six Nations in over 750 Green King pubs across the UK, allowing fans of the sport to watch it all while enjoying a pint and meal.

Chris Conchie, head of marketing for Greene King Sport, said of the promotion: “The Guinness Six Nations is one of the biggest sporting moments of the year, so to kick off the championship we wanted to give fans a really special prize.

“We’re delighted to have been able to partner with the official championship sponsor, Guinness to launch this competition, giving fans the chance to secure their seat for the Guinness Six Nations and win a range of prizes at the same time.”

When does Six Nations 2023 start and end?





The Six Nations will kick off on Saturday, February 4 when Wales and Ireland as well as England and Scotland go head-to-head.

The tournament will end on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

How you could win £10,000 when booking your Six Nations table at Greene King

To enter the competition, customers must pre-book a table at participating Greene King pubs between January 16 and March 10.

An additional 200 winners will be able to bag themselves a £50 Greene King voucher each to spend on food and drink.

The draw winners will be announced on March 31.