As a friend of the family I attended the service for Graham Neyt at York Crematorium (‘Perfect send off’ for rocker Graham, January 20).

The presence of such a large number of people (well over 200) showed how highly thought of and how highly regarded by his peers in the ‘rock and roll’ community Graham was.

How sadly he will be missed, not only by his loving wife Julie and daughter Cheryll, but by everyone who knew him.

Every time the skies light up with thunder and lightning I’ll think of Graham rocking and rolling up in heaven.

DM Deamer, Monkgate,York