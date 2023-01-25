Bruno Tonioli has been revealed to replace David Walliams as a judge on Britain's Got Talent.

The former Strictly Come Dancing panellist, 67, will take over from Little Britain creator Walliams after he left the show.

Recordings of Walliams making remarks about two contestants during a 2020 audition were made public, leading to the judge’s exit from BGT.

Tonioli was a judge on the BBC's hit dancing competition for 18 years, having joined the programme when it started in 2004.

Bruno Tonioli stood down as Strictly judge in May 2022. (PA) (Image: PA)

The Italian dancer and choreographer officially stood down in May 2022 and was replaced by professional dancer Anton Du Beke who stood in for him during the Covid pandemic due to travel restrictions.

Tonioli will join the judging panel alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Filming for the Britain's Got Talent auditions began on Tuesday, January 24 where Tonioli was revealed as Walliams's official replacement after much speculation.

Walliams reportedly left BGT in November, though sources claimed he was pushed after he was forced to apologise for his remarks.

In an incident picked up on the show’s microphones, and first reported by The Sun, Walliams described made derogatory comments about a pensioner and a woman auditioning at the London Palladium.

In a statement, the former Little Britain star said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared.

“Nevertheless, I am sorry.”