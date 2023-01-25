Cllr Andy D’Agorne feels some form of congestion charge should be introduced (Congestion charge a step closer? The Press, January 23).

Such a charge may prove useful in cutting car use into the city centre. However, can I suggest you could also reopen the Poppleton Park&Ride which has been closed for well over a year since Covid restrictions were lifted?

Also, what has happened to the fleet of EV single-deck buses that were bought at great expense to operate from this site to city centre stops and pick-up points?

Ken Thorpe, Upper Poppleton

 