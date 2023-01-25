Green belt flouted I refer to St Peter’s School wanting to develop their playing fields on designated green belt land, despite objections from local residents concerned about extra traffic and pollution in an area which already has such problems (York councillor ‘alarmed’ as St Peter’s land removed from green belt, January 17).

Some time ago Pavers Shoe Company at Poppleton applied to expand their premises on green belt land at Poppleton in an area where very little extra traffic or pollution would have resulted - only the chance to provide more employment. Is the council not taking a risk that Pavers may look to move to a different location, possibly away from York?

It would seem the council planning department has different rules for green belt land in the centre of York and on the outskirts.

AP Cox, Heath Close, Holgate, York