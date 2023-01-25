The government is cynically using the new round of ‘levelling-up’ funding to bribe voters in those marginal constituencies it might lose at the next General Election.

Sunak’s Richmond constituency will receive £19million, yet it is one of the most affluent in the country and benefits at the expense of deprived areas. Voters in Conservative seats will get almost £20 per head more than in similarly deprived non-Conservative seats, and those in northern ‘red wall’ marginals such as Burnley, Workington and Blyth Valley will receive almost twice as much.

Some regions in the North are the poorest in Western Europe, and surely the purpose of levelling up funding should be to address this problem? However, of the bids that were rejected, six came from Leeds, four from Bradford, two from Hull and three from York.

As with the ‘VIP lane’ scandal of contracts for cronies which wasted tens of billions on unusable PPE, the Tories are again siphoning off our tax money for their own ends, bending the rules rather than working for the public good.

All Conservative MPs who keep quiet about it are complicit.

Dr Peter Williams, Newbiggin, Malton

Clueless on cost of living

The Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer and Leader of the Opposition - all millionaires - claim to have affinity with families struggling with the cost of living.

The chances are none of them will know the price of fish, neither would it trouble them if their energy costs trebled.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby