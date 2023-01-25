EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a car crash in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to Beal near Selby at 11.43pm last night (January 24) after reports of a crash.

A service spokesman said: "Selby attended a single vehicle crash where a Kia Sportage impacted a hedge and a lamppost.

"Crews made the vehicle and scene safe and left the incident with the police."