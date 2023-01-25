EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a car crash in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to Beal near Selby at 11.43pm last night (January 24) after reports of a crash.
A service spokesman said: "Selby attended a single vehicle crash where a Kia Sportage impacted a hedge and a lamppost.
"Crews made the vehicle and scene safe and left the incident with the police."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article