TWO cars have been involved in a crash in a North Yorkshire village.

Group manager Bob Hoskins from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said all three emergency services were called out to a crash in Eggborough near Selby last night (January 24).

He said: "Both our Selby appliances have been to a crash in Eggborough on the junction of Weeland Road and Hazel Old Lane.

"Two cars were involved but there were no serious injuries.

"Crews were assisted by North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service."

A fire service spokesman said the crash involved a Mercedes and an Audi, and on arrival, crews confirmed three occupants of the Mercedes were out of the car with no injuries.

A 30-year-old woman driver of the Audi was walked from the vehicle by paramedics.