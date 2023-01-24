York Outer MP Julian Sturdy has launched an ‘audit of York’s health services’ to assess the level of difficulties they are facing – and come up with solutuions.

The Conservative MP says that, over the next month, he will be meeting with representatives from York Hospital and from all GP practice groups in the city to ‘get an overview of the real experience on the ground’ and look at best practice being trialled in the city.

He says that, following the meetings, he would like to ‘provide tangible solutions to ministers in Westminster’.

The MP has already met with Prof Mike Holmes from the Haxby Group, which operates surgeries in Stockton on the Forest, Poppleton, Haxby, New Earswick and Huntington.

“The meeting covered a wide range of topics including difficulties hiring administrative staff as well as what we need to do to ensure we train enough doctors for the future,” Mr Sturdy said.

“It was great to meet with Prof Holmes and I want to thank him for being so generous with his time as well as expertise.

“Through Nimbuscare, he has a unique overview of our city's primary healthcare infrastructure and how all different elements of the NHS can better work together to improve the patient experience.

“I will take forward the suggestions he offered and look forward to inviting him to a meeting with Health Ministers once I have concluded my engagement with the other GP practices in York.

“The patient experience must be at the centre of how we structure our healthcare system and by working with all parties I am sure in York we can put together solutions that could improve the outcomes for patients across the country."

He added: “Every winter local health services come under pressure as flu season and the cold weather expose the most vulnerable to greater risk.

“This has been more profound in recent years due to lockdowns impacting our general immunity as well as increasing NHS backlogs.

“The impacts of these pressures are felt by residents who find it more difficult to access the healthcare they require and by healthcare staff who find they must manage an ever greater workload.

“These issues can be found across the country and are not unique to York but by meeting face to face with healthcare staff (I am) hoping to get a better understanding of how different elements of our healthcare system work together and where working practices could be improved.”

Earlier, Mr Sturdy’s likely main opponent in York Outer at the next general election, Labour’s Luke Charters, challenged the Conservative MP to meet local paramedics to ‘learn about the immense and dangerous pressure they’re under because of his party’s actions’.

Mr Charters issued the challenge after Mr Sturdy claimed, following Monday’s ambulance workers strike, that it was ‘incorrect’ to say the NHS was underfunded.

Mr Charters said he had met with paramedics picketing outside York ambulance station.

“Many told me they were on strike because of the immensely challenging pressure they are under at work, which was sadly creating mental health pressures for NHS staff here in York,” Mr Charters said.