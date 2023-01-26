YORK'S Local Plan is 'demonstrably unworkable' and will fail to ensure gypsies and travellers have safe, sustainable homes, York Travellers Trust has claimed.

The trust has written to City of York Council to express its 'profound disappointment' at the plan, which it claims is an 'unjustifiable abdication of moral responsibility.’ It says it is concerned that the plan - which is in its final stages and will be considered later today (Thursday, January 26) by the council's executive before a final consultation - fails to identify appropriate sites where new pitches will be placed or to include enforceable obligations for developers to support their creation.

But York council chiefs said the plan was committed to developing additional pitches on council owned sites while requiring developers to provide more sites.

The trust claims the plan fails to allow for the possibility of new sites being included as an exception to the Green Belt, unlike other forms of affordable housing, but plans to extend the current large site at Osbaldwick by up to 13 new pitches, as an exception to the Green Belt.

The trust also says it is concerned about a requirement in the plan for major housing developments to include traveller pitches.

It says: "This is a laudable objective but won't happen because it will be strongly opposed by house builders and developers.

"Our initial discussions with them suggest they may be willing to facilitate affordable Traveller sites on exception Green Belt sites away from the main housing sites."

The trust also claimed that in local hearings in front of the planning inspectors, the inspectors twice asked the council’s planners to meet with the trust. "Yet the council has failed to do this and ploughed forward with a policy that is not workable," it said. "Within the context of York having declared itself a Human Rights City, and considering becoming an Anti-Racist and Inclusive City, this lack of engagement is incomprehensible."

The trust also said there was no provision in the plan for boat dwellers.

It claimed that if the council would not engage in any meaningful conversation about the Local Plan, it was compelled to create its own alternative plan. "If this continues, we will call on all York citizens to consider our ideas and to get behind our alternative plan when the final consultation on the Local Plan takes place."

Trust CEO and Yorkshire Gypsy, Violet Cannon, said: "Gypsies and Travellers are often portrayed as law breakers. But what they want is the same as any other family in York – a safe place to live.

"The Local Plan is a once in a lifetime opportunity to ensure that the Gypsy and Traveller communities of this city have access to safe, sustainable homes from which they can access the same social and educational opportunities as all other citizens while creating good relationships between all the groups in the city."

A spokesperson for City of York Council said: “The council’s Local Plan responds to evidence of the needs of Travellers over the plan period and sets out an approach for providing new pitches that is consistent with legislation and national policy guiding plan-making.

"The approach the council is taking combines a commitment to developing additional pitches on existing sites that it owns and manages with a requirement for developers of strategic housing sites to provide sites proportionally to the pitch needs of the city’s Gypsy and Traveller communities across the city.

"All specific site proposals will be subject to further detailed planning applications, public consultations and, in the case of council sites, detailed funding decisions and management plan proposals.

“Green Belt policy is set at a national level and the Planning Policy for Traveller Sites does not allow for sites in the green belt unless very special circumstances are demonstrated.

"Once the plan is adopted, the policy requiring strategic housing sites to provide pitches will be enforceable and carry full weight, meaning planning applications will have to comply with the requirement to provide a proportionate number of pitches.

"The policy allows for an alternative site to be used to develop the pitches, but the responsibility will be on the developer to identify and secure the site.”