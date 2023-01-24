YORK OUTER MP Julian Sturdy has been challenged to meet local paramedics to ‘learn about the immense and dangerous pressure they’re under’.

The challenge - issued by Luke Charters, the prospective Labour candidate for York Outer and Mr Sturdy's likely main opponent at the next general election - comes after Mr Sturdy claimed, following Monday’s ambulance workers strike, that it was ‘incorrect’ to say the NHS was underfunded.

Mr Charters said he had met with paramedics picketing outside York ambulance station.

“Many told me they were on strike because of the immensely challenging pressure they are under at work, which was sadly creating mental health pressures for NHS staff here in York,” Mr Charters said.

"Under the Conservatives, a record 7 million people are on NHS waiting lists. At times in York, it’s impossible to get a GP appointment, and in our region 12 hour or more waits in A&E are the norm.

“Whilst Tory non-doms benefit from tax breaks, our NHS heroes are severely unpaid and the NHS is at breaking point.”

Mr Charters pledged that the ‘next Labour government’ would train a ‘new generation of doctors, nurses, and midwives to treat patients on time again’.

And he added: “Julian Sturdy needs to face reality and listen to our NHS workers. He should start by meeting local paramedics and learn about the immense and dangerous pressure they’re under because of his party’s actions.”

In a statement released late on the day of the latest ambulance workers strike on Monday, Mr Sturdy said he had ‘great sympathy’ with ambulance teams who ‘quite literally make the difference between life and death when responding to 999 calls’.

But he added: “While the NHS is undoubtedly under great pressure… it is incorrect to say the NHS is underfunded.

“Across the last decade, the NHS has seen real terms funding increases every single year and will account for 40 per cent of day-to-day Government spending by 2025.

“Even the Opposition has admitted that the solution isn't simply spending more money and that structural changes are needed to make the NHS fit for purpose with a larger as well as older population."

Paramedics standing on the picket line outside York Ambulance Station on Monday talked to the Press about their fears for the future of the NHS – and their anguish at being unable to respond more quickly to 999 calls because they were stuck sitting in hospital corridors with patients waiting to be admitted.

Rob Powell, who has been a paramedic for 22 years, said: “It has never been like this. We’re not out there doing our jobs because we are sitting in corridors for shifts at a time, 12 hours at a time.

“If you could come in there (York Hospital) you would see 15 ambulances at a time waiting in there with patients, and it’s just getting worse and worse.”

His colleague Ed wood added: “We don’t want to go on strike. We just feel we have been backed into a corner.”