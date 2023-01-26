MORE than one in 20 York residents were providing unpaid care in 2021, census data has revealed.

And the figures have emerged as the Archbishops of York and Canterbury have called for a "radical" reform of the system to better support carers.

Data from the latest census results shows 14,868 people in York - or eight per cent of the city's population - were looking after someone without being paid.

The results come as the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby release their report, 'the Archbishops’ Commission on Reimagining Care', calling for the government to "radically redesign England's broken care system".

Based on 18 months of engaging with unpaid carers and care workers, the report said a so-called ‘National Care Covenant’ should be established to set out the rights and responsibilities of government, communities, families, and citizens.

The Archbishop of York said that the report outlined: "A new vision for our society, where we learn to be interdependent with one another, where I thrive because you do, and together we live in a country where we serve one another and flourish together."

In York, 6,248 people were providing more than 20 hours of unpaid care a week in 2021 – including 3,803 people doing so for more than 50 hours a week.

The report said the ‘National Care Covenant’ would provide a “universal entitlement to care and support".

It stated: "It would be funded through taxes, on par with the NHS, so that everyone, regardless of income and wealth, can get care and support".

Helen Walker, chief executive of Carers UK, said: “The social care system would collapse without the work of unpaid carers

"Most people consider themselves to be a partner, husband, wife, son, daughter, good friend or neighbour and don’t recognise themselves as unpaid carers.

“We know that there are potentially many more hidden carers out there that could be getting information, advice and support and it’s essential that public services recognise this in their planning and delivery.”

The Government said it will publish a plan for adult social care system reform in the spring.

A spokesperson for the Department for Health and Social Care said: "The government has prioritised health and social care in the Autumn Statement.

“Specifically for unpaid carers, we are also providing local areas with over £290 million in funding for short breaks and respite services, as well as additional advice and support."