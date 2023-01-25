THE jury in the murder trial of Curtis Turpin and Adam Hudson is expected to start considering its verdicts today.

The jury members have to decide if the two men murdered Francis McNally, 35, in Turpin’s flat in Markham Crescent off Haxby Road, York.

Leeds Crown Court has heard that police found Mr McNally’s body in the flat’s front room and the two defendants unconscious in its bedroom on October 27, 2021.

Turpin, 35, and Hudson, 41, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, both deny murder. Hudson has admitted manslaughter. Turpin denies a charge of actual bodily harm to a woman relating to a separate incident some weeks before Mr McNally’s death.

On Tuesday afternoon (January 24), barristers for the prosecution and both defendants gave their closing speeches.

Nicholas Lumley KC, prosecuting, claimed that the both men were jointly responsible for Mr McNally’s death.

The jury didn’t have to decide who struck the fatal blow to convict either or both of murder, he said.

He alleged that Hudson had “lied and lied and lied” about what had happened and that Turpin’s claim that he couldn’t remember what had happened but he hadn’t done it was illogical.

Turpin’s barrister Mark McKone KC, claimed there was no eyewitness to what had happened in Turpin’s flat and that Hudson had said under oath that Turpin had not committed any violence towards Mr McNally.

He alleged that there were inconsistencies in the evidence of the witnesses to the incident involving the woman, including her evidence.

For Hudson, Richard Wright KC said the case was sad because of the lifestyle of all three men involved, spending their days drinking and taking drugs.

He claimed that Hudson couldn’t believe what had happened, but he had accepted he had been involved because of the scientific evidence and had not intended to kill Mr McNally.

During the seven-day trial, the jury has seen video of the two defendants moving between the flat, an off-licence nearby and other locations in the area.

The jury members have heard that forensic scientists have matched bloody shoemarks in the front room to trainers worn by each defendant.

They have also heard that trousers worn by both men had bloodstains and interpretations from a forensic scientist about what they indicate about the two men’s movements.

Both men gave evidence in their own defence.

The jury has also heard that both men did not answer questions when they were interviewed by police shortly after their arrest. They claimed they did so on the advice of their lawyers. The prosecution alleged at the start of their trial they were waiting to see what the prosecution evidence would be.

The trial continues.