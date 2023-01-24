THIEVES have struck at a city building site.
North Yorkshire Police say they're asking people to report any suspicious activity in the College Road area of Ripon following a building site burglary.
READ MORE: Plan to save former stately home for community use
It happened at around 10.15pm on Monday (January 23) when a container was broken into and tools were stolen.
READ MORE: Car crash after police chase through North Yorkshire
A mini yellow dumper truck was also taken from the site.
A police spokesman said: "It’s likely the suspects were travelling in a vehicle with a trailer or in a low loader.
"If anyone heard or saw anything that could assist the investigation, please email robert.howe@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, option 2, and ask for Robert Howe."
Information can also be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Please quote reference number 12230013848 when providing details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article