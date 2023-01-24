THIEVES have struck at a city building site.

North Yorkshire Police say they're asking people to report any suspicious activity in the College Road area of Ripon following a building site burglary.

It happened at around 10.15pm on Monday (January 23) when a container was broken into and tools were stolen.

A mini yellow dumper truck was also taken from the site.

A police spokesman said: "It’s likely the suspects were travelling in a vehicle with a trailer or in a low loader.

"If anyone heard or saw anything that could assist the investigation, please email robert.howe@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, option 2, and ask for Robert Howe."

Information can also be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12230013848 when providing details.