TRITON and Ocean are greyhounds who were brought to the RSPCA's animal home in Landing Lane in an 'absolutely horrific condition'.

They were among a group of greyhounds brought to the centre after all being found 'emaciated and weak'.

The York RSPCA paired five-year-old brindled male Triton and Ocean, a four-year-old black female, together.

"And they just bonded straight away," a member of staff at the animal centre said.

"It was love at first sight. They have been together ever since and their bond has just grown and grown.

"Ocean literally follows Triton around everywhere."

The animal centre had not, originally, planned on trying to rehome them together.

But now ideally they would like to find adopters who can take the pair.

"It would be fabulous if they were able to stay together," the staff member said.

Staff at the animal centre says that, while Triton is a big dog, he is 'very gentle and has a very kind nature'.

"He really has a heart of gold," the staff member said.

"He has been treated so badly, yet he remains a very loving and affectionate boy who deserves to be in a loving home.

"Triton walks well on a lead and loves going out for his walks, just a little walk by the river is so new to him and he just loves to take everything in and savour his new found freedom.

"Ocean has never experienced being part of a loving family so now she is ready to find a family of her very own who will love her as much as she will love them.

"Ocean loves to go out on her walks where she can sniff all the new sniffs and relax.

"She walks well on the lead and is a really gentle dog.

"Ocean will need adopters who will help her settle in to family life and she will love you with all her heart."

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk