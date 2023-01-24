POLICE are searching for a suspected cocaine dealer in North Yorkshire - as he is wanted for failing to attend court.

Yasin Hussain, aged 30, of Leadhall Crescent in Harrogate, was due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on November 3 2022 for two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

Hussain is also wanted by West Yorkshire Police after he failed to appear at court for motoring offences.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Extensive police enquiries are ongoing to trace Hussain in both the Harrogate and Leeds area, including Harehills, Gipton, Roundhay and Armley where he is known to have links.

"Checks are taking place with the Border Force as it is known he travelled outside the UK in recent months before returning.

"Officers are also continuing to liaise with Hussain’s solicitor with a request to hand himself in."

Anyone with information about Hussain’s whereabouts or possible sightings of him, please make an online report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Quote reference number 12220195320 when providing details to police officers.