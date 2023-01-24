AUDITIONS for the principal roles in York Opera's first production of 2023 - Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love - begin tomorrow (Wednesday January 25) and run until next Tuesday.

The opera, which tells the story of Nemorino, a young villager who is unhappily in love with the beautiful but distant farm owner Adina, will be be performed in the Joseph Rowntree Theatre From May 18 - 20.

Anyone interested in booking a slot for an audition should contact the stage director, Chris Charlton Matthews, on charlton.cj@googlemail.com, or else call York Opera on 07971 882467.

A spokesperson for the amateur opera company said that, after 'unavoidable setbacks' during the Covid crisis, York Opera 'finished last year on a high with their production of HMS Pinafore in the Theatre Royal in November followed by three highly enjoyable performances of their Christmas concert, Joy to the World, in December'.

The company was starting 2023 'with increased confidence and enthusiasm', she added.

After The Elixir of Love at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre in May, it is hoped that the company's main autumn production in the Theatre Royal will be Verdi’s Aida.