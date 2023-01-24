A MULTI award winning children’s author is to visit York and Pickering ahead of the launch of her latest book.

Ali Sparkes will visit North Yorkshire to launch her latest children’s comedy adventure, ‘My Sister Is A Dog,’ published by the York based, Stairwell Books.

The author, whose novel ‘Frozen in Time’ won the Blue Peter Book of the Year Award and whose Shapeshifter series is currently in development with the BBC, will visit schools and bookshops in the city.

Ali explained that much of her latest novel is seen through the eyes of a dog who used to be human.

“There’s an element of sadness in it, too - but a very light touch,” she added.

“Mostly it’s about the kind of joy and love - and madcap quests - that dogs bring into our lives.”

The book’s main character was inspired by Ali’s labradoodle, Willow.

Ali will visit and sign books at Pickering Book Tree, Market Place, on February 9 at 6.30pm and York Waterstones, Coney Street, on February 11 at 12pm.

The author will also visit Pickering Community Junior School on February 10.

Tickets are available free of charge for the visit to Pickering Book Tree and can be booked via the store’s website.