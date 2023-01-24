A POWER cut is affecting scores of properties in a York neighbourhood.

Northern Powergrid said 150 premises were affected in streets in the Leeman Road area including Carnot Street, Roseberry Street and Swinerton Avenue.

It said the cut was causeed by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment serving the area, and it estimated supplies would be restored by about 4.30pm.

Meanwhile, another 40 properties have been affected by a power cut in Hovingham, in Ryedale.

Northern Powergrid said it estimated supplies would be restored by 5.30pm.