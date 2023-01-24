POLICE are urging the public in York to look out for a van that has been stolen in the city.

North Yorkshire Police said the white Mercedes Sprinter van, with the registration LR15 FTY, is marked with the Bluewater company logo.

The vehicle was taken from Auster Road in the city overnight between January 19 and 20.

A spokesperson for the force said: "If you have seen the van since Thursday evening last week, please make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230011742 when passing on any information.