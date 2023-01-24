POLICE have issued an appeal to find a wanted man who has connections to the North of England.

The appeal has been issued by police in Bradford for information to help trace Dale Poppleton, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence.

Poppleton, 41, is described as a white male, medium build and 6 feet 1 inches tall.

He is very distinctive due to the fact that he has half an ear (right side).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “He is thought to have connections to not only the Bradford area but the North of England.

“He was last seen in East Yorkshire.

“Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate Poppleton but he is deliberately evading police.”

Anyone who sees Poppleton is asked to not approach him and call police immediately on 999 or 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13230018345.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.