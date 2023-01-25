It is hard, really hard. The bills never stop rising. The profits of the energy companies are rising all the more. But it is those who have little who are being punished the most.

The government say that everyone will be protected.

But after much research, asking dozens of questions of the minister responsible, I have exposed that nothing could be further from the truth.

No one checks on your circumstances if you are a disabled person, are elderly or frail, if you have children or simply cannot afford these extortionate bills.

If you do not pay, energy companies pursue you. Those on smart meters are automatically switched to a pre-payment scheme. For everyone else, these energy companies race to the magistrates courts and warrants are rubber stamped through.

A recent hearing in Wigan saw 496 warrants issued in just three minutes 51 seconds.

I have asked the courts minister why. He could not answer.

Each warrant will result in someone entering your house and putting in a pre-payment meter: 600,000 were issued last year.

Research by Citizens Advice found that an estimated 3.2 million people across Britain ran out of credit on their pre-payment meter last year, with one person every 10 seconds being left in the dark.

If you do not have any money, you simply do not get any energy. What they don’t say is that if you already owe money, that they will take that money off your card too; money evaporating before you are plunged into the dark again.

Prepayment meters charge far higher energy tariffs than contracts. The poorest pay the most. So you run out of money. You don’t feed the meter which is just burning the little you have, and you sit in the cold, in the dark, without heating or eating. Of course, the bailiffs are still ordered for those in debt.

No one cuts you off, the government says. How true. You simply are cut off because the risk has been shifted from the state to your purse or wallet. If you put money onto a card, it will be gone in moments. So you cut yourself off, as they would see it; this is the world of choices.

You sit in your dressing gown and jumpers trying to keep warm. All the while, homes not heated when it is cold and damp grow mould. Mould makes you ill, and record admissions at hospital show that babies through to the elderly are turning up with respiratory illness, malnutrition and hypothermia.

Energy prices are set to rise again in April.

This is 21st century Britain. The UK is the fifth richest country in the world.

This is Tory Britain. This is what 13 years of a Tory Government has served up.

I don’t care what you have voted in the past, surely next time you will not endorse a government that is literally allowing the frailest, the meekest and the poorest to live in such conditions? Surely you are angry that they have allowed this to happen?

I’m angry and that is why I have pursued them at every opportunity.

That is why I won’t stop pursuing them until people are warm and fed, safe and well.

It is why I am exposing this scandal, like so many others. The Government have now come back with a voluntary scheme for these energy giants to consider the circumstances. They should bar this practice altogether.

Members of this rancid government believe they are above us all, not needing to see the real need that people wrestle with each and every day.

In York, 4,420 and rising children are living in poverty, parents struggling to do the best they can but unable to keep ahead of the next demand.

I thank the warm banks from churches, charities, community centres and libraries who have opened their doors to keep people warm.

There is something we can all do. Over 2,500 donations were made to my warm clothes weekend and over £1,300 donated, which we are giving to meet the needs of babies and toddlers in York.

In early February, I am having a food donation week. The foodbanks stocks are running low, they need your help, good non-perishable food.

If you can, be generous, give as much as possible. It will all be welcome and it will all be used. If the government won’t help, then, as a city, we can be kind and thoughtful. This is York Together.

Rachael Maskell is the Labour MP for York Central