Cooking with gas is worse for your health than living in a polluted city, according to new research.

TV chefs prefer the stoves to electric alternatives - like most professionals.

But they produce nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter – dangerous toxins found in traffic fumes, say scientists.

They irritate the lungs and can get into the bloodstream - increasing the risk of heart disease, cancer and Alzheimer's.

Children and older people are most vulnerable.

One study found gas stoves cause spikes in indoor air toxins many times the levels on a busy city street.

Children involved in the study went to school wearing backpacks kitted out with air pollution monitors, reports New Scientist.

Professor Frank Kelly, of Imperial College London, said: "Many of the children were actually exposed to more pollution at home in the evenings, when one of the parents was cooking, than what they actually were seeing on the way to school."

Prof Kelly added that gas cookers can exacerbate or even cause asthma and other health conditions.

He said: "If the household has got an asthmatic child, they will have more symptoms than if they didn't have a gas stove."

Researchers agree that if people have the opportunity, they should change to electric cookers.

This is a "relatively easy way of reducing your particulate matter and nitrogen oxide exposure", says Prof Nicola Carslaw at the University of York.

In the meantime, opening a window and using an extractor fan can make an immediate difference to indoor air quality, she says.

Effective cooker hoods that vent to the outside can cut pollution levels by 55 per cent, studies suggest.