A CAR crashed after a police chase through North Yorkshire.

Selby Neighbourhood Police Team (NPT) say they were made aware of a vehicle that was acting suspiciously in the town centre and an officer obtained CCTV footage which showed the vehicle involved.

A police spokesman said: "A police marker was placed on the vehicle and our force control room became aware that the vehicle was travelling in the Selby area. Officers from the roads policing group were alerted and they quickly caught up with the vehicle.

"Officers used their blue lights and siren and requested that the vehicle stopped for them. It didn’t want to stop and made off at excessive speed into West Yorkshire.

"A pursuit commenced before the vehicle eventually crashed in the Pontefract area.

"Although officers weren’t successful in catching the vehicle’s occupants on this occasion, they did recover two large wraps of what is suspected to be a class-A drug.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects.

"The work from the committed officer in Selby has led to North Yorkshire Police taking further quantities of what is suspected Class-A drugs from Selby’s streets; the second occasion in as many weeks. This proves why NPT officers are such a vital asset to the force."