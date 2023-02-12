Homeless charity Shelter has used government statistics, Freedom of Information requests and data from Homeless Link to work out how many people are without a home in England.

The charity has estimated that 108 people were homeless in York each night in 2022, including 47 children.

All 108 were in temporary accommodation, however the figures do not include the hidden forms of homelessness, such as sofa surfing or overcrowded homes.

York charity Hoping Street Kitchen helps homeless people and others by serving free, hot, home cooked food to anyone in need outside King's Manor every Sunday. Its new operating times are 2.30pm to 4pm.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "The demand has definitely increased, mostly from people in homes and often in work who are struggling due to the high cost of living.

“You do not need to be living on the streets to be legally defined as homeless, and we have many who come to us from the hostels in York, other temporary accommodation, and those who are sofa surfing."

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, said: "The housing challenges in York are rising, and the number of families, couples and single people in homelessness and housing poverty is stark.

"With social housing still being sold under right to buy and York Council not building the tenure and scale of housing York needs, we have a perfect storm.

"Recently York was also cited as being in the least 10 per cent affordable places to live in the private rented sector due to the low value of the Local Housing Allowance."

Denis Southall, head of housing management and housing options at City of York Council, said: “We know that the current cost-of-living crisis is extremely challenging for many residents. We, along with a range of other organisations across the city, are here to help.

"Anyone concerned about their finances can find a wide range of information and support on our website at https://www.york.gov.uk/benefits.

“Anyone at all worried about losing their home should contact our Housing Options team at www.york.gov.uk/HousingOptions or call 01904 554500. Our team will work with you and your housing provider to help ensure you don’t lose your home.

“The council provides temporary accommodation for all those accepted as homeless – we’re currently housing around 70 households while we continue to work with them to help find more lasting and secure accommodation, as well as offering training and other support.”

The Housing Act 1996 defines a person as homeless if: they do not occupy accommodation, or it is not reasonable or legal for them to continue to occupy it, they have been illegally evicted, their home isn't safe, or they live in a mobile home but have nowhere to put it.

Shelter’s estimates suggest around 2,400 people were sleeping rough across England, with a further 15,000 people in hostels or supported accommodation.

Nearly 250,000 people, mainly families, were living in temporary accommodation, down from 274,000 the year before, however numbers have risen by 74 per cent over the last decade overall, said Shelter.

A Government spokeswoman said it had given £366 million to local authorities this year to help prevent evictions and provide temporary housing, and was delivering up to £1,350 in direct cash payments to support vulnerable households.