AN independent forecaster has warned of a potential ‘snow bomb’ that could see ‘two inches of snow per hour,’ - but could it hit York?

Sadly for snow lovers, it doesn’t look like anyone will be seeing this so-called ‘snow bomb’ this week as the Met Office has predicted no snow for many.

According to the forecaster, although York is set for some frosty days with freezing fog, snow is not on the forecast.

Tonight is set to be a generally cloudy night with mostly dry conditions for many with any rain falling on the Pennines and Cheviots.

it will become breezier but remain cold. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

On Wednesday it will be mostly cloudy with a lot of dry weather and, patches of light rain might affect the Pennines.

A few bright or sunny spells will develop mainly in the east and a milder afternoon is in store for us with a maximum temperature of 11c.

From Wednesday to Friday rain is set to move southeast on Wednesday morning with bright and breezy conditions by the afternoon.

Bright and colder conditions with showers will follow on Thursday but on Friday cloud will return and near normal temperatures at that time.

However, the outlook for the first weekend in February holds out the possibility of snow.

Weather maps from WX Charts have predicted another cold snap ahead in February.

The forecast showed that snow will roll into Northern Ireland and parts of North Scotland on the evening of Thursday, February 2.It's then predicted to continue to drift southwards into Friday morning, covering a large amount of Scotland and areas in northern England by the weekend.

The outlook from Saturday January 28 to Sunday February 5 reads: “On Saturday, cloud and patchy rain are likely across the south, this clearing during the afternoon.

A mixture of sunny spells and showers is expected further north, but with further clouds and outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading towards northern and northwestern areas later. For the rest of the period, variable amounts of cloud, and often dry conditions are expected in most parts of the UK.

"However, rain bearing weather systems are likely to spread from the west or northwest at times.

"As a result, rain and wintry showers are expected to be focused in the north and northwest, with southeastern areas predominantly dry.

"Strong winds with gales are possible in the far north. Temperatures generally will be near normal overall, with overnight frosts possible under the clearer spells."