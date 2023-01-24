A 'high-risk' rapist is still on the run after failing to turn up at York Crown Court for his sentencing more than two weeks ago.

Police are warning the public not to approach registered sex offender James Atkinson, 57, and to call them if he is spotted.

Atkinson has been convicted of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.

He failed to turn up to York Crown Court earlier this month for his sentencing hearing, Lancashire Police said.

A spokesman for the force also revealed the court has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police say he has links to a number of areas, including Yorkshire and Blackpool.

South Yorkshire Police officers have shared the appeal from their colleagues in Lancashire, asking the public to get in touch if they spot him.

James Atkinson failed to turn up at York Crown Court court for his sentencing more than two weeks ago. Picture: SWNS

Police describe Atkinson, of St Annes, Lancashire, as 5ft 8ins tall, with a heavy build and balding.

Anyone who sees Atkinson is asked to contact 101 or email MosovoWest@lancashire.police.uk.