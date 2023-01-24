POLICE in North Yorkshire have set up knife drop bins in the region to help combat knife crime.

The first of these has been set up in Harrogate - as North Yorkshire Police has teamed up with Harrogate Borough Council to install a permanent knife drop bin near the recycling bins between the Asda car park and Dragon Road car park in the town.

A spokesperson for the force said: "It’s a way to safely and securely dispose of knives, other blades and sharp tools to ensure they don’t get into the wrong hands.

"While knife crime in North Yorkshire is very low compared to many areas, we see the horrendous injuries knives cause.

"We hope the bin will appeal to people who want to dispose of knives and other bladed items but might not want to come to a police station."

Anyone wishing to use the new bin should wrap the item in thick paper or cardboard and tape it up.

"You won’t be prosecuted for carrying it in public if you wrap it up and you’re on your way to dispose of it," the spokesperson added.

People who may have offensive weapons which they bought thinking they were legal but are actually illegal even in your own home under the Offensive Weapons Act 2019.

These include samurai swords, knuckle dusters, shurikens, zombie knives and flick knives - which can all be dropped off at the bin.