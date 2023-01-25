A WELL-LOVED pub in North Yorkshire has been put on the market – after reopening its doors last summer.

The Coach & Horses in Rillington, between Malton and Scarborough, has been put up for sale by the pub’s owners Steve and Pam Kent – for an asking price of offers over £500,000.

Despite the pub reopening with new management in June, the owners said they have taken the business as far as they can and are now looking to retire.

Read more about the Coach & Horses' reopening in June

“We’re quite busy people and we can’t give it the time it needs,” said Steve.

“It’s time for us to move on,” added Pam.

The husband-and-wife team took over the pub in 2018 and, in doing so, completed a refurbishment of the traditional property with their company, Kent Building Developments.

Since 2018, Steve, 65, and Pam, 60, have always employed staff to run the property for them and faced problems with a lack of footfall since the pandemic. Steve and Pam Kent renovated the pub when they took it over in 2018 (Image: Rightmove) The interior of the pub (Image: Rightmove)

“It’s been extremely difficult to keep it viable due to Covid,” said Steve.

The pub has enjoyed success since reopening last year under new manager Malcolm Boanas.

“(Malcolm) has done a great job and got it up and running,” said Steve.

“He has been exceptional.”

Running a business a 'balacing act'





Steve explained that the rise in the cost of living has not helped existing issues such as a lack of trade following the pandemic.

He described running a business now as a “balancing act.”

As reported by the Gazette & Herald in September, the pub’s electric bill almost doubled, costing an extra £100 per week on top of heating costs.

Read how we reported the story at the time

Given this sharp rise, measures had to be taken to limit the number of appliances on in the kitchen at the same time – with some items prepped in advance and heated up using a microwave during services.

“People just need to support their pub (Image: Coach & Horses)

“The new menu isn’t as elaborate because it just can’t be,” said Steve.

Talking about the problems currently facing the hospitality industry, he said: “People just need to support their pub.”

Steve, however, admitted that this principle is not always that straightforward.

“It’s hard for people to fund (going to a pub) when you can buy drinks for a third of the price at supermarkets and get meals delivered using Deliveroo – it’s hard to compete.”

'It’s been a great experience'





Despite, the problems facing the industry the owners said they will look back at the pub with fond memories.

“It’s been a great experience,” said Steve.

Looking to the future, they said the pub should ideally be owner and manager run to ensure it gets the attention it deserves.

It’s unusual to have a pub in such condition (Image: Rightmove)

“It’s worth a visit (Image: Rightmove)

“It’s a pub that is just fantastic. It’s unusual to have a pub in such condition,” said Steve.

“It’s worth a visit.”

More information about the sale of the pub can be found here.