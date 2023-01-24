A MAN exposed himself to a member of the public during an incident in York - and police officers have launched an appeal.

North Yorkshire Police said officers received reports of a man in the Grosvenor Terrace and Ratcliffe Street area of the city exposing his genitals to members of the public.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The man was seen at around 5.40pm on Tuesday January 17 - and is described as a white man, about 5ft 10 tall, of average build and 40 to 50 years of age.

"He was seen riding a white bike with a red taillight on the back."

If you have seen this man or have any other information which could help the investigation, please email: ryan.mcqueen@northyorkshire.police.uk and quote reference number: 12230010072.