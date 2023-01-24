The menu for Malton’s 2023 foodie calendar has been unveiled.

With monthly food markets and a calendar of annual food-themed events hosted by Visit Malton, the town has plenty to attract visitors while catering for locals.

Malton Food Tours take place on the second Saturday of the month, starting from Saturday, March 11.

Those taking part will get the chance to eat their way around Malton, meeting local bakers, butchers, award-winning artisan producers and learning about their tricks of the trade.

Malton Monthly Food Market also takes place on the second Saturday of the month, starting from Saturday, March 11, between 9am-3pm.

The jewel in the crown for Visit Malton: the Malton Food Lovers Festival returns with two servings for 2023 across two Bank Holiday weekends in May and August.

Set across the streets of Yorkshire’s Food Capital, the legendary food and drink festival celebrates the very best of Malton’s artisan produce, offering visitors the chance to “eat and greet” both local and celebrity chef talent..

Malton’s Midsummer Boutique Music Festival is also back for on July 29, for a day packed full of feel-good music. Showcasing an eclectic mix of music genres, Meadowfest attracts both local Yorkshire talent, and a few more ‘famous faces’ – previous years headliners have included indie rockband, The Feeling, and ‘Three Lions’ singers, The Lightning Seeds.

Dubbed as “Britain’s Tastiest 10K”, the Marathon du Malton is an event for both food lovers and athletes alike. Whether you’re a keen runner looking to beat a personal best, or you’re a foodie up for a new challenge this 2023, the Marathon du Malton invites participants to eat, drink, and stagger their way around this unique 10K culinary course.

Inspired by the Marathon du Medoc in the French wine region, the marathon, on September 17,takes racers on a winding 10K route around the countryside surrounding Malton and features a range of tasty food and drink stops, all provided by local Malton producers, to enjoy along the way.

Finally, Malton’s Christmas Festival takes place on Saturday, 2 and Sunday, December 3.

Director of Visit Malton, Tom Naylor-Leyland said: “Here at Visit Malton, we are so incredibly proud of our community of artisan producers and independent shops and restaurants which cement our foodie credentials as a town. Our annual programme of foodie events are a brilliant way to showcase exactly what Malton has to offer, championing our superb local produce and the farm to fork process. We are so pleased with our 2023 calendar of events and we can’t wait to welcome even more visitors to Yorkshire’s Food Capital this year.”

For more information about Visit Malton, visit: www.visitmalton.com