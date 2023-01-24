RESIDENTS at a care home in York celebrated International Flower Day with special activities organised by staff members.

Residents at Meadowbeck Care Home in Osbaldwick celebrated International Flower Day on January 19.

They took part in flower-based activities throughout the day including a flower arranging afternoon, to display around our home whilst reminiscing about their gardens and their favourite flowers, followed with a flower quiz, which staff said everyone really enjoyed.

Annaliza Kemp, general manager at Meadowbeck said: “Our garden is a much-loved space, residents really enjoy looking after the plants and flowers and watching them grow.

"We don’t have many flowers at the moment so our residents very much enjoying the escapism of virtually visiting some of the most famous gardens in the world.”

Residents at the home took part in Flower Day fun (Image: UGC)

International Flower Day promotes the psychological boost that flowers can give to people.

The home's enrichment programme aims to keep residents active, and provides a daily choice of activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.