A HOUSEBUILDER, with developments in York, donated £85,000 to 15 charities as part of its charitable initiatives in 2022 - including charities in the city.

Each year, Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, works to support charities and organisations across East Yorkshire through its charitable initiatives.

Amongst those that received the housebuilder’s support over the past 12 months includes York-based charity, The Island, which received a £25,000 donation in order to help them continue to deliver much-needed support for disadvantaged children and young people across the area.

The money meant that The Island was able to support more than 35 new children and young people, enabling them to benefit from valuable mentoring sessions, which resulted in gaining confidence, resilience and improving their self-esteem.

Daniel Smith, managing director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East commented: “We are so delighted to be able to support all these charities with our Community Fund each year.

"Each of the charities work so hard to improve the lives and wellbeing of those across the Yorkshire East region and we hope that these donations will allow them to continue to support as many people as possible.

"We look forward to continuing with our charity initiatives as we move through 2023.”