The Conservative government has claimed that funding the NHS nurses’ and other public sector workers’ pay claims would cost each UK household £1,000 a year and is unaffordable.

At the same time, the ‘End Child Poverty’ charity reports that 26 per cent of children in Ryedale and 20 per cent of children in Hambleton are living in poverty and that the estimated cost of extending free school meals to more needy children is between £555-790 million a year. So is paying for either or both affordable or not?

Richard Murphy, Professor of Accounting at Sheffield University Management School, pointed out that the Government could easily save £27 billion a year by stopping payment of interest on the funds gifted to commercial banks after the global banking crash in 2007.

It’s in their power to do so but they have chosen not to.

Secondly, both the Truss and the Sunak administrations chose to reduce the bank tax surcharge from eight per cent to three per cent - a change that may save banks up to £7 billion - and to abolish the cap on bankers’ bonuses.

All these actions serve to increase the banks’ already massive profits at public expense. It seems that the government prefers paying bankers to nurses.

We hear Conservative Ministers claim that “If everyone in the public sector had a pay rise in line with inflation, it would cost an extra £28 billion.” That is less than the money the government is gifting to banks. It’s a question of choices, isn’t it?

Mark White, Tollerton

Thank you, York Hospital, for my mum's wonderful care

My mother, Yvonne Rickatson, aged 96, asked me to write to acknowledge the wonderful treatment she received at York Hospital following an admission to A&E with double pneumonia.

In spite of the huge difficulties they were facing, ambulance personnel and the staff in A&E were calm and professional and all that could be done was done.

Mum was discharged this week from Ward 35, where she (and we) found everyone to be extremely patient, kind and caring. She wants people to know of this positive experience to counterbalance other more negative accounts.

Thanks to York Hospital for helping us through a difficult time with skill, compassion and care.

Jane Allen, Fangfoss, York