THE NHS is calling on those who are eligible in the North East and Yorkshire to book their life-saving cervical screening appointments.

The call comes after official figures show in this region almost three in 10 eligible women aged under 50 have not yet come forward, while just under a quarter of women aged 50 and above are not up to date.

Dr Jonathan Slade, medical director for the North East and Yorkshire, said: “Screening helps prevent cervical cancer by using a highly effective test to check for high-risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which is found in over 99 per cent of all cervical cancers and which may cause abnormal cells to develop in the cervix. These cells can, over time, turn into cancer if left untreated.

“Having HPV does not mean someone has or will develop cervical cancer. It is a common virus that most people have at some point in their life without knowing it, which usually goes away on its own. If cell changes are identified early cervical cancer can be prevented from developing.”

Around 2,700 people are diagnosed with cervical cancer in England each year and approximately 690 die from the disease – around two deaths every day.

