A man is due in court today (January 24) after an explosion in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police say he has been remanded into custody after being charged with criminal damage - recklessly endangering life.



Wayne Vines, 56, of Marlborough Avenue, Goole, was charged on Sunday and was remanded in custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court.



Officers were called to a property on Marlborough Avenue, Goole, at around 1.10am on Sunday (January 22), to reports that the gas supply to a property had been tampered with, causing an explosion.

Emergency services quickly attended, and a cordon was put in place to ensure the safety of residents until the incident was brought to a safe conclusion shortly after midday. Thankfully no one was injured in the incident.



DC Andrew Johnson said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident. Their understanding is very much appreciated.”