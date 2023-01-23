A teenage boy was injured when two men tried to rob him in a York street, police say.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after the incident, which is said to have happened in Heslington Road, York, on Sunday night (January 22).

Officers say the boy was assaulted by two men who tried to rob him between 7pm and 7.30pm on Sunday.

The alleged victim managed to escape but suffered a minor facial injury, police said.

A police spokesperson said: "Investigators are appealing to anyone who was in the Heslington Road area on Sunday night and may have witnessed the incident or captured it on dashcam, and to local residents who have private CCTV or doorbell cameras that may have caught the incident or the two suspects, who were riding bikes at the time, to contact them."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number 12230013102

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.