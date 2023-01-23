A KNIFE drop bin has been installed in a North Yorkshire town for the public to dispose of knives, blades and sharp tools anonymously.

The distinctive orange bin is in Harrogate between the Asda Car Park and Dragon Road Car Park, close to the recycling bins, and is the first to be installed across North Yorkshire.

The purpose of the knife bin aims to reduce knife crime by preventing potentially dangerous weapons falling into criminal hands, and to allow the public to dispose of unwanted knives in a safe manner.

It forms part of a wider initiative, coordinated by Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire Police, to deliver education on knife crime to young people and enlist support from anti-knife crime charities and local businesses.

North Yorkshire Police Inspector Nicola Colboure said: "While knife crime in North Yorkshire is very low compared to many surrounding areas, we do see the awful injuries knives and other bladed items can inflict if they fall into the wrong hands.

"This is an excellent way to ensure they’re permanently taken out of circulation, which in turn helps us ensure North Yorkshire remains officially England’s safest county."

Those depositing a knife are advised to wrap the blade in either thick paper or cardboard and secure with tape as a safety precaution.

Under the Offensive Weapons Act 2019, it is now illegal to possess certain weapons in private places that may have been considered decorative, collectable or antique pieces, such as samurai swords.

Officers urge those in possession of such items to take advantage of the knife drop bin and will therefore not face prosecution for disposing of their knives.