A five-year-old boy who is grieving the loss of his dad has gone viral after becoming an honorary motorbike cop for the day.

Harry Farrell was left heartbroken when his footballer dad Craig - who used to play for York City - died suddenly aged just 39.

The striker, who made 111 appearances and scored 27 goals for York City between 2006 and 2009, passed away last May.

Little Harry, who dreams of being a cop when he grows up, asked Santa Claus for an electric police motorbike for Christmas.

His dream of being a cop came true when Durham Constabulary’s Motorcycle Section surprised him at his home on Sunday, January 15.

Video shows Harry - wearing a police uniform complete with hat - lead a four-man patrol around the streets of his home.

The surprise was arranged by Harry’s mum Emma Overton and since the video was posted on social media it has been viewed and shared thousands of times.

Emma said: “Harry had a very tough year last year. Unfortunately his dad passed away.

“He’s been a very good boy so Santa brought him his police bike that he asked for, for Christmas.

“One of the lovely ladies who I used to work with got in touch with me, because her husband was a traffic policeman and said ‘would Harry like a visit off some real policemen?’ “It was such a nice surprise for him, he was completely shocked when all the officers turned up.

“He had such a great time leading them around our street and posing for pictures with them."

“Last week, Harry had told my mam that he was going to be a teacher when he is older, but now he says he is going to be a police officer.”

Harry, of Durham, said: “I used my siren. I even got a badge.”

Videos of Harry proudly riding his new bike around his street were seen by PC Phil Skevington, from Durham Constabulary’s Motorcycle Section.

Emma added: “I can’t thank Phil enough for organising this and taking such an interest in Harry.

“The police often get a lot of bad press, but things like this show that they are human and they really do care about their communities.”

PC Skevington said: “After hearing what Harry had gone through last year, we just wanted to help bring a little bit of cheer and make him smile.

“We did a few laps of his cul-de-sac, posed for some photos, and gave him a few mementos, including his own Durham Roads and Armed Policing badge to add to his police vest.

“He had a great time – and so did we.

“It’s lovely to be able to do something nice for someone who has been through such a tough time recently, especially so young.”