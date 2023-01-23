THE driver of a car with no tyre and part of its front end missing has been arrested in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire police say officers were on patrol in Sowerby near Thirsk shortly before 5am on Saturday (January 21) when they spotted a BMW with a lot of damage to the front nearside.

READ MORE: York jeweller's incident - cause of Sam Diatta's death revealed

A large section of the bumper and wing was missing, the wheel was also significantly damaged with parts of the alloy completely gone.

READ MORE: Warning to parents and children in York

A police spokesman said: "We set off following the vehicle as it continued and turned into a residential parking area. During this time it completely lost its front tyre.

A white BMW stopped in Sowerby near Thirsk was missing a tyre and most of its front end (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

"The driver was detained and on being breathalysed, blew almost twice the legal limit. He was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate - it had expired last year - and driving a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger or injury.

"Given the damage to the vehicle, we then set about following the journey he’d made and discovered a parked Ford Focus on Back Lane in Sowerby which appeared to have been involved in a collision.

"Debris around the vehicle matched that of the BMW and as such the driver was further arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road accident.

"He has been released under investigation whilst our enquiries continue.

"We’re working to establish what happened to the parked vehicle so if you saw the BMW or any other vehicles around the time of the offence, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting our ref number: 12230012107."