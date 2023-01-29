A host of opportunities ranging from new jobs, combating climate change and introducing more affordable housing are among priorities for a council that will launch in the spring to cover the whole of North Yorkshire.

The new North Yorkshire Council, which represents the biggest overhaul of local democracy in nearly 50 years, will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help tackle some of the biggest challenges facing communities.

Among issues outlined in a draft Council Plan for the new authority are a need to attract new businesses while developing traditional sectors such as farming and tourism, and ensuring the best career opportunities are available for young people.

The leader of North Yorkshire County Council, Cllr Carl Les, who will lead the new authority from April 1, said: “This plan sets out our vision, ambitions and priorities for North Yorkshire and the approach we are taking to achieve them. We are committed to delivering high-performing and value-for-money services.

“We will encourage more involvement from local people and partners by championing local action and creating opportunities for local communities to come together to identify solutions and develop their own priorities.”

One of the biggest themes for the new council will be how it will serve communities to deliver services ranging from education and highways to waste collection and disposal, planning and economic development.

Residents will be given simpler and easier access to services overseen by a single organisation, instead of the current structure of the county council and seven district and borough authorities. There will also be a single website and phone number to access support and services.

A main office is due to be retained in each area to provide public access to local staff. A network of local access points in towns and villages is also set to be established.

The new council will launch following the merger of the county, district and borough councils to pave the way for a devolution deal, with the Government due to hand decision-making powers and millions of pounds in funding to local political leaders.

However, Cllr Les acknowledged the financial pressures which the new council will face, with a shortfall of more than £30 million predicted for its first financial year alone.

The scale of the new council’s operations will see it have an overall spend of about £1.4 billion and work will be undertaken on a major strategy to balance the authority’s books.