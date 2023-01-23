A York business park may expand if three farm buildings can be converted.

Northminster Properties Ltd has applied to City of York Council to change the use of the buildings which form part of Oakwood Farm, Northfield Lane, Upper Poppleton.

The company seeks to change their use from agricultural to commercial use, along with the creation of 29 parking spaces and access from a southern extension to Cropton Road.

The 0.98ha site is situated on the southern edge of the Northminster Business Park. There is a DPD Distribution Centre to the north and farmland surrounding the site on the other three sides

Planning documents said: “The site will be part of an existing business park and this scheme is in keeping with the uses of the West end of the Business Park, adjacent to the site.

One building is 785m2, the second is 591m2 and the third is 551m2.

The application added: “The three agricultural sheds on this particular site have been used as grain stores and machine sheds. The buildings are now vacant as no longer have a use for which they were intended. This is as a consequence of the land, which they served, having been sold for the development of a community woodland and the DPD Distribution Centre.”