A York business seeks to replace a concrete batching plant with one that is more efficient and environmentally-sustainable.

Hanson Quarry Products Europe Ltd has submitted plans concerning its 0.36ha site in Outgang Lane, Osbaldwick.

The company has told City of York Council it has replaced an earlier project that was approved in 2020, which would move the 50-year-old existing concrete batching plant.

Planning documents continued: “This planning application seeks to use pioneering equipment to make the Site a flagship within Hanson’s estate. The Proposed Development will help to reduce dust emissions, reuse water within the operations and increase the efficiency of the concrete manufacturing process.

“The state-of-the art plant will be cleaner, more efficient, and environmentally safer than the plant approved under the 2020 planning permission. The proposed plant design will reduce downtime and increase safety when handling.

“The Proposed Development will allow Hanson to respond to the increased demand from customers in the York and wider Yorkshire area for more sustainably produced concrete products. The plant is designed to operate for the next 50 years.”

The application also said, if approved, staffing on the site would increase from 10 to 13.